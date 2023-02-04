Video: Work Permit Delays Onuachu’s Premier League Debut

Paul Onuachu will have to wait until next week before making his debut for his new Premier League club, Southampton.

The Saints will face Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday (today).

Onuachu linked up with the South Coast club on deadline from Belgian Pro League club, KRC Genk but won’t be able to face the Bees as he is yet to be granted work permit by the British Home Office.

Alongside, Onuachu, Ghana midfielder, Kamaldeen Sulemana also linked up with the Saints on deadline day.

Southampton manager, Nathan Jones stated the two players are not available for selection against Bees.

“They’re in the building but we’re limited with what we can do with them because of the work permit situation,” Jones told reporters ahead of the game.

“You’re better off ringing the Home Office to find out. We can keep asking but until we get clarification on their work permits, neither will be involved.”

Southampton occupy last position on the Premier League table.

