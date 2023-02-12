VIDEO: Women Cries Out For Help After Her 12-Year-Old Daughter Allegedly Slump And Died

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Mrs. Blessing Adeniran, the mother of the 12-year-old student of Chrisland International School who allegedly slumped and died during the inter-house sporting activities event has taken to social media to cry out loud over the death of her only daughter.

Whitney Adeniran was said to have slumped and died during her school inter-house sports event on Thursday at the National Stadium in Lagos.

In a video that was shared on Sunday on Instagram, the mother of the late 12-year-old girl revealed that her daughter slumped at the Agege National Stadium on Thursday during the inter-house sports event and she was not informed before she was taken to the hospital by the school management.

Mrs. Blessing Adeniran further stated that when she eventually got to the hospital her daughter was taken to for treatment, she met her dead with her lips and tongue turned black. She also mentioned that her daughter was not sick before she left home for the school inter-house sport on Thursday.

