SPORT

VIDEO: Women Cries Out For Help After Her 12-Year-Old Daughter Allegedly Slump And Died

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 20 hours ago
0 319 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Mrs. Blessing Adeniran, the mother of the 12-year-old student of Chrisland International School who allegedly slumped and died during the inter-house sporting activities event has taken to social media to cry out loud over the death of her only daughter.

Whitney Adeniran was said to have slumped and died during her school inter-house sports event on Thursday at the National Stadium in Lagos.

In a video that was shared on Sunday on Instagram, the mother of the late 12-year-old girl revealed that her daughter slumped at the Agege National Stadium on Thursday during the inter-house sports event and she was not informed before she was taken to the hospital by the school management.

Mrs. Blessing Adeniran further stated that when she eventually got to the hospital her daughter was taken to for treatment, she met her dead with her lips and tongue turned black. She also mentioned that her daughter was not sick before she left home for the school inter-house sport on Thursday.

Watch the video here

Giddiwrite (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 20 hours ago
0 319 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

UEL: Man Utd possible lineup vs Barcelona on Thursday

6 mins ago

Video: Brazil Legend Compares Osimhen To Pele

21 mins ago

Video: Careca Compares Osimhen To Pele

21 mins ago

BVB vs CHE: Head-To-Head Stats Of Enzo Fernandez vs Bellingham

27 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button