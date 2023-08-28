SPORT

Video: Wolves Prepare Bid For Iheanacho

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 44 mins ago
0 317 1 minute read

Wolverhampton Wanderers are weighing up a move for Kelechi Iheanacho, reports Completesports.com.

According to Football Insider, Wolves have identified Iheanacho, as well as three other potential striker signings, as a realistic late-window target.


The Nigeria international has also been linked with a move to Crystal Palace.

Iheanacho was a key performer for Leicester City last season despite the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

PariPesa

Read Also: Gebresilase Is Second Okpekpe Road Race Winner To Win Medal At 2023 World Athletics Championships

Iheanacho registered eight goals and five assists in 35 appearances, picking up the Player of the Season prize.

The 26-year-old has scored one goal and provided two assists in five appearances this term.

The striker has less than 12 months to run on his contract and will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs from January.

He cost Leicester City a reported fee of £25million in 2017.

Copyright © 2023 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 44 mins ago
0 317 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Transfer: Al-Ittihad willing to offer €150m to sign Salah; Smith Rowe linked with move to Chelsea

5 mins ago

Top players who are struggling to get a new club as transfer window gets set to close

29 mins ago

Transfer News: Done Deals, Joao Cancelo On His Way To Barca, Marc Cucurella Close To Joining Man Utd

42 mins ago

Mykhailo Mudryk and Chelsea best eleven signings under Todd Boehly era

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button