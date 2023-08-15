SPORT

Video: Wolves Boss Blasts Onana After Defeat To Manchester United

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 25 mins ago
0 313 1 minute read

Wolverampton Wanderers manager Gary O’Neil has blasted Andre Onana following his side’s 1-0 defeat to Manchester United on Monday night.

A late Raphael Varane header handed a lackluster Manchester United maximum points in the game.

Wolves thought they had won a late penalty in the tie, after Onana appeared to have impeded Sasa Kalajdzic while trying to gather a cross inside his area.

Read Also:Marseille vs Panathinaikos – Predictions And Match Preview

Speaking on the incident, O’Neill mentioned that the touchline official deemed it as a blatant penalty and apologized after the game.

“It looked like the goalkeeper tried to take the centre-forward’s head off is what it looked like live and when I watch it now it looks the same,” O’Neil said after the game, as per GOAL.

“I’m really surprised it’s not a foul. If you go for the ball and clatter the player that hard it has to be a foul. I’m not surprised we didn’t get it.

“I thought he was coming to the screen but he came over to book me. Moss came out and said it was a blatant penalty and apologised. He thought it was a clear and obvious error.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 25 mins ago
0 313 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

The Remarkable Journey Of The Four Semi Finalists At The On Going Fifa Women World Cup

10 mins ago

Chelsea’s Unstoppable 4:3:3 Lineup This Season In EPL After Officially Signing Caicedo

23 mins ago

What Enzo Fernandez & Moises Caicedo’s Partnership Could Bring To The Chelsea Team In 2023/24 Season.

36 mins ago

What Enzo Fernandez & Moises Caicedo’s Partnership Could Bring To The Chelsea Team In 2023/24 Season.

36 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button