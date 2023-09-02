Video: Win Against Fulham Very Important For Man City —Haaland

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland says that the 5-1 victory over Fulham on Saturday, September 2 at the Emirates Stadium was an important result for his team.

Manchester City have made a 100% winning start to the Premier League as the international break beckons.

Argentine starlet Julian Alvarez scored the first goal of the game in the 31st minute but Tim Ream equalised for Fulham three minutes later.

Nathan Ake gave the Cityzens the lead once again just before the halftime whistle.

Haaland got a goal in the 58th minute, scored a penalty kick in the 70th minute and yet another in the 95th minute to complete his first hat trick of the season.

He reckons the team played better in the second half of the encounter.

“It started a bit sloppy but we ended in a good way,” Mancity.com quoted Haaland as saying

“Important win, we go into the International break having won four in four. Good start to the season. I’m back no problem for me. I am always hungry. It’s a new season and I’m ready for it.”

Haaland is currently the topscorer in the Premier League this season with six goals and one assist in four matches.