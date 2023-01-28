Video: Will Everton Survive The Relegation Battle?

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

English Premier League fans didn’t necessarily wake up to the most shocking news on January 23rd when Everton announced the sacking of Frank Lampard. Although entirely expected, Lampard’s departure will open a new set of questions for Farhad Moshiri and his board of directors. With only three months left on the Premier League’s calendar, Everton’s management has to react quickly, considering the position they currently sit on at the table.

Current Situation

We are currently at the half of the Premier League season, and judging by the current standings, it will be hard for Everton fans to remain optimistic. The Toffees sit in 19th place below Bournemouth and Wolves, who will most likely be their top competitors in the relegation battle beside Southampton.

Another two teams that can potentially drop into the relegation battle are West Ham and Leeds United, however, considering the size of West Ham United as a club, they will most likely get back on their winning trajectory very soon. Leeds United, on the other hand, are in a more difficult situation, however, Jesse Marsch has already proven his capability of dealing with such challenges, and the Leeds board is more than willing to improve his squad with exciting January signings.

Will Marcelo Bielsa or Sean Dyche be Everton’s savior?

Football fans know that Marcelo Bielsa’s incredible style of play, based on his incredibly aggressive man-marking philosophy, can bring a true football revival to Goodison Park. However, judging by the latest news, Sean Dyche will be the man who will have to deal with the challenge of avoiding relegation.

Sean Dyche is a proven Premier League manager and will be a tremendous appointment for The Toffees. Although considered unfashionable, his 4-4-2 formation has proven to be a system that can bring positive results in crucial fixtures.

In Dyche’s system, the strikers hold a high position on the pitch and rely on the crosses from the wide midfielders, who keep their width throughout the game. This style of play can allow Dominic Calvert-Lewin to get back to his scoring ways and help his team turn things around.

Must-Win Games

Everton’s schedule is one of the toughest in the league. Although there is a slight possibility of getting positive results against Arsenal or in the Merseyside Derby, the team should focus on their must-win games against their direct competitors in the relegation battle.

Beating Leeds at home can be the best way for the new manager to get the confidence of the changing room back up and hopefully go on a positive run by getting points against Nottingham Forrest and Brentford.

Conclusion

Although the circumstances for Everton seem very difficult at the moment, the chances of avoiding relegation are still very realistic. With the appointment of the new manager, The Toffees will get an opportunity to bounce back and go on a good run.

Whatever the outcome is, one thing is for sure. We will most likely witness an incredible relegation battle and season finale. As Product Owner – Tony Sloterman says, the relegation battles of the English Premier League deliver some of the fiercest combats and most thrilling tactical spectacles on the football pitch.

