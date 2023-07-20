Video: Why you should sign up with South Africa’s Best New Betting Site

Check out our 10bet South Africa review and find out what makes 10Bet South Africa’s Best New Betting and Casino site. We’ve got the the lowdown on the Welcome Offer, Registration Process, Sportsbook Product Experience and everything you need to know about betting at 10bet South Africa.

What is the 10bet South Africa sign-up offer?

10bet South Africa offers bettors a unique Epic Welcome Package which you can get right from the moment you join.



The Welcome Package includes 3 amazing bonuses of which 2 are Games Bonuses and 1 is a Sports Bonus:



1. 100% up to R3,000 Games Bonus.

2. 50% up to R500 Free Sports Bet.

3. 50 Free Spins on Queen Of Fire.



Follow these 3 easy steps to get your Epic Welcome Package:



1. Deposit R50+ at 10bet South Africa. 1Voucher excluded from being eligible for the Welcome Bonus.

2. Bet on Games or on Sports with min odds of 1.50+.

3. You’ll get 100% up to R3,000 Games Deposit Match Bonus, 50% up to R500 Free Sports Bet and 50 Free Spins on Queen Of Fire.

How do I register with 10bet South Africa?

It’s very simple, fast and easy to join 10bet South Africa.



1. Select the Join Now button on the top right of the 10bet South Africa website.

2. Give your details such as your first name, surname, mobile number, ID type, ID number and create your password and confirm that you’re over the age of 18 years old.

3. Upload your ID and FICA documents.

4. Congratulations! You have now joined 10bet South Africa.

5. Make your deposit so that you can place bets on Sports or Games.

10bet South Africa deposit and withdrawal process



10bet South Africa offers bettors easy and convenient deposit and withdrawal methods.

Deposit methods include: 1Voucher, Capitec Pay, OTT Voucher, Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Ozow, Blu Voucher, Zapper, EasyPay Voucher, Masterpass, EFT, Direct Bank Deposit.



Withdrawal methods include: EFT Withdrawal, FNB Ewallet, Standard Bank Instant Money and Ozow.

How to withdraw your funds at 10bet South Africa?

10bet South Africa understands that bettors want to withdraw their funds in a simple and quick manner and they give bettors exactly this with a simple and fast withdrawal process.



To make a withdrawal all you have to do is click on your account on the top right corner on the website. A dropdown tab will appear on your screen and now you must select the withdraw option.



Now, select your withdrawal method and the amount you want to withdraw as well as further information such as Beneficiary Bank Account Number, Bank Name and Account Number.



You won’t have to remember every single step as all these instructions are given to you on the 10bet South Africa website when you want to make a withdrawal.



The amount of time it takes for you to receive funds in your account after making your withdrawal request with 10bet South Africa, takes up to 48 hours. However this can vary depending on your chosen withdrawal method.

10bet’s Sports Experience

10bet South Africa offers bettors a large selection of exciting Sports markets to wager on.



Take your pick from Soccer, Cricket, Rugby, Tennis, Basketball, eSoccer, Table Tennis, Volleyball, American Football, Badminton, Baseball, Basketball, Boxing, Darts, Futsal, Handball, Ice Hockey, MMA, Snooker, Field Hockey and Aussie Rules.



Whether you like the excitement and fast tempo of the English Premier League, the UEFA Champions League, Premier Soccer League, the spectacle of the FIFA World Cup, the Rugby World Cup or the Cricket World Cup, 10bet South Africa has a bet for all different types of Sports bettors.



How to place a sports bet at 10bet SA

It’s very easy and fast to place a Sports bet at 10bet South Africa. Once you’re registered at 10bet South Africa and you have made your deposit you are now ready to place your Sports bet!

Select the Sports tab on the top left of the 10bet South Africa home page on the website. Once you’ve done this, a dropdown will appear on your screen. Select your sport which you want to bet on.

Let’s say you want to bet on Soccer. You’ll now select Soccer. Another dropdown will now appear on your screen. You can now choose your Soccer market. Do you want to bet on the UEFA Champions League, English Premier League or Spanish LaLiga? The choice is yours!

Now you can select the specific match you want to bet on. Let’s say you want to be on Manchester United vs Manchester City, you just find the match on your screen via the drop down list of matches. Now select your bet type. For example you bet on Manchester City to win. You’ll click on the 2 as this is a 1×2 match result bet and Manchester City are the away team.

Once you’ve selected 2, your betslip will appear on the right of your screen. You can now choose if you want a single bet or a multi bet. For this example let’s take a single bet. You must now type in your bet total. Great! Simply select the Place Bet button & now you’ve placed your Sports bet at 10bet South Africa.

10Bet Features and Promotions

10bet South Africa offers excellent promotions for both Sports and Games. Some of 10bet South Africa’s promotions are recurring and 10bet South Africa consistently introduces new and exciting promotions, you’ll have more fun with these promos and you’ll never get bored.

Some exciting Sports Promotions which 10bet South Africa offers, includes a 20% Sports Match Offer up to R2,000.

To get this Sports Bonus follow these 5 easy steps:

1. Opt In first.

2. Deposit R50+.

3. Bet on Sports with minimum odds of 1.50+.

4. You’ll get a Sports Bonus, equal to 20% of your deposit amount, up to R2,000.

5. Offer available weekly.

For example: you Opt In & deposit R100. You now bet R100 on Manchester United to beat Manchester City with odds of 1.50+. You’ll get R20 credited to your betting account to play Games as 20% of R100 is R20.

Sunday Madness is a great Sports and Games Bonus which you can get at 10bet South Africa too!

To get your 25% up to R300 Games Bonus and 25% up to R300 Free Sports Bet, follow these 4 easy steps at 10bet South Africa:

1. Opt in first- a single opt-in enrolls you for this offer every Sunday.

2. Make a deposit on Sunday for a minimum of R5+.

3. Bet on the same Sunday on Games or Live Games, or on Sports with odds of 1.50+.

4. You’ll get a 25% Games Bonus up to R300 and a 25% Free Sports Bet up to R300. Both are valid for 3 days.

For example: You opt in & make a deposit of R1,000. You now bet R1,000 on a 1×2 match result bet for the Springboks to beat the All Blacks.

You’ll get a R250 Games Bonus and a R250 Free Sports Bet as 25% of R1,000 is R250. You really get the best bang for your buck from this great promotion.

15% Weekly Cashback up to R1,000

Follow these 3 easy steps to get your weekly cashback on Sports net losses:

1. Make a deposit during the week and place Sports bets between Friday and Sunday on odds of at least 1.50 each week.

2. If you have encountered net losses from your qualifying bets, you’re entitled to a 15% Free Sports Bet up to R1,000 on the following Monday.

3. Free Sports Bet valid for 3 days.

For example: you made a deposit on Thursday. You now place a R100 bet on a Friday for Liverpool to beat Chelsea with odds of 1.50+ on a 1×2 match result.

Chelsea beat Liverpool 2-0 which means that you now get your 15% Free Sports Bet, equal to your net losses from your qualifying bets.

You’ll now get a R15 Free Sports Bet on the following Monday as 15% of R100 is R15.

Cash-Out

Cash-out is available on many of the Games which 10bet South Africa offers. Top Games which have the cash-out feature are Aviator and Spaceman, but you can also use the early cash-out feature on your Sports bets.

How do I download the 10bet app?

It’s very easy and quick to download the 10bet app. You can download the 10bet app directly from the 10bet South Africa website. Scroll to the end of the home page and select 10bet App under the best of 10bet tab.

To download and install the 10bet app on Android click the download button. Once the apk file is on your phone, click to open it. If the phone doesn’t allow the installation to proceed, go to your phone’s settings. Visit security, then go to Device Administration. Enable the allow unknown sources option. Go back to the apk file and install it. Once it’s done, open the app, then sign up or log into your account.

You can also download the 10bet app on the Huawei AppGallery if you own a Huawei device.

