Video: Why Salah Must Leave Liverpool This Summer –Enrique

Former Liverpool defender, Jose Enrique said it would be better for both the club and Mohamed Salah to part ways now following the report that Paris Saint-Germain may want to make a £71.2 million offer for the Egyptian international.

The 2022 Africa Cup of Nations finalists, recently signed a new contract with Liverpool last summer but his performances have dropped this season.

Salah, who is now a legend at the club, still leads the team with 17 goals in all competitions this season despite his form, meaning that he is very much a valuable asset to the team.

However, Enrique is still adamant that if the French champions make an offer, Jurgen Klopp’s side should consider selling the Egyptian this summer.

“He [Mohamed Salah] is a legend, one of the biggest legends of LFC [Liverpool] and no one can take that from him but I believe maybe [it is a] good time for him to move on and for us as well,” he tweeted.

