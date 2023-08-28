Video: Why Salah May Leave Liverpool –Fowler

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has warned the Reds that Mohamed Salah may leave the club this summer.

The Reds, who picked up a valuable Premier League win at the weekend against Newcastle United, could be facing the loss of their superstar striker





Fowler, who coaches in the Saudi second division, admits he would not be surprised to see Salah leave for Saudi Arabia and Al-Ittihad.

Writing for The Mirror, the ex-Liverpool striker said: “If he wants to leave, then he will eventually leave.

“Don’t be totally amazed if that happens in the next week or two, because the Saudi window is open later than back in the Premier League (until September 20).

“If you look back at this column, I said don’t be surprised if a big offer comes in for Salah, because there are few players in the world with his qualities, and many clubs with real money desperate for them.

“I must stress that I also said I don’t want him to go – I’m a Liverpool fan at heart, and that is where I want to see him end his career… by breaking every single one of my Anfield records (if I have any left!) and smashing the all-time club records, as he looks like doing.”

