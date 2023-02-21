SPORT

Video: Why Referees Must Protect Saka

Arsenal full-back, Oleksandr Zinchenko has called on referees to protect Bukayo Saka, saying that the forward deserves the same amount of protection from the referees that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo receive.

Saka has been quite magnificent for Arsenal so far this season.

The 21-year-old has scored ten goals and has registered eight assists in 31 matches across competitions.

However, in an interview with Evening Standard, Zinchenko stated that Saka deserves to be shown more protection from referees in the Premier League.

“Bukayo is an unbelievable player, all the full-backs from the other teams know he is so dangerous, so they try to provoke him, tackle him and the referees should know this,” Zinchenko was quoted by the Evening Standard as saying.

“We can speak about Messi, Cristiano, Neymar and players like this. The referees need to protect this kind of player. Apart from Bukayo, we have other front players who are so dangerous and the referees need to be careful, they need to look after them, of course.”

