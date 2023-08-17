Video: Why Osimhen Is Similar To Ronaldo -Napoli boss, Garcia

Napoli head coach Rudi Garcia has explained why Victor Osimhen has similar leadership traits with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Napoli won their first Scudetto in 33 years last season seeing Osimhen become the league’s leading scorer.

“Osimhen is a leader, he always wants to win and drag the team,” said Garcia, as quoted by Corriere dello Sport.

“He’s a bit like Cristiano Ronaldo. When he wins, he is super happy. He calls his teammates to take pictures and I like him. He is one of the best in the world, he could only attack, but he also helps the team defensively, he presses opponents and it’s so good for the team. This is part of the group’s qualities.”

Garcia coached Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr last season before signing with Napoli.

“I was on good terms with Cristiano, I understood why he had such a career,” said the coach.

“He was the first to arrive for training sessions and the last to leave. He is an incredible leader. He feels the competition also during training sessions. When he won a penalty shootout he celebrated with his ‘Siuu’ like in the Champions League.”

