Video: ‘Why Onuachu Is A Significant Signing For Us’ —Southampton Manager, Jones

Southampton manager Nathan Jones has explained why the signing of Paul Onuachu is a significant one for the club after his deadline day arrival.

Onuachu became Southampton’s fifth recruit of the January transfer window, joining them from Belgian club Genk.

The 28-year-old Super Eagles striker put pen to paper on a three-and-a-half-year deal in an £18million move.

His arrival from Belgian side Genk was announced at 12.30am this morning (Wednesday) after the deadline for the January window, with Saints having submitted a deal sheet to the Premier League in order to complete the transfer.

Onuachu was the second signing to be confirmed by Southampton on deadline day, with Ghanaian forward Kamaldeen Sulemana also joining from Rennes.

And Southampton boss Jones has spoken of his delight at the deal to sign Onuachu.

“Paul [Onuachu] is a significant signing for us and completes what has been an extremely positive month in terms of recruitment,” Jones was quoted on Hampshire Live.

“He’s a handful to play against, has got a tremendous record throughout his career and he’s also someone who brings great experience with him, so he’ll be a really positive addition to the squad.”

During his time at Genk, whom he joined in 2019 from Danish side FC Midtjylland, Onuachu scored 85 goals in 134 games.

