Video: Why Mudryk May Struggle In Premier League –Ferdinand

Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand has revealed that Chelsea new signing, Mykhailo Mudryk may struggle in some games if the pace is very slow.

Mudryk made his full debut in front of the Blues’ home supporters on Saturday against Fulham but his threat was easily snuffed out by a Fulham defence.

The 89 million pound former Shakhtar Donetsk winger was pulled off after just 45 minutes by Graham Potter and replaced by fellow January recruit Noni Madueke.

Defending his poor performance, the Blues manager Graham Potter insisted the player had a ‘heavy cold’ but the Premier League legend fears he is the type of player who could struggle against packed defences.

He told BT Sport: “You have to have a bit of balance to it.

“His game, from the clips I’ve seen, he’s at his best when there is space in behind to run. He played against a team [Fulham] yesterday that were in a bit of a low block.

“They condensed the pitch that made it more difficult for him, so that’s something he’s going to have to work out in time.”

