SPORT

Video: Why Mudryk May Struggle In Premier League –Ferdinand

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 25 mins ago
0 334 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand has revealed that Chelsea new signing, Mykhailo Mudryk may struggle in some games if the pace is very slow.

Mudryk made his full debut in front of the Blues’ home supporters on Saturday against Fulham but his threat was easily snuffed out by a Fulham defence.

Mega Millions Naija

The 89 million pound former Shakhtar Donetsk winger was pulled off after just 45 minutes by Graham Potter and replaced by fellow January recruit Noni Madueke.

Defending his poor performance, the Blues manager Graham Potter insisted the player had a ‘heavy cold’ but the Premier League legend fears he is the type of player who could struggle against packed defences.

He told BT Sport: “You have to have a bit of balance to it.

“His game, from the clips I’ve seen, he’s at his best when there is space in behind to run. He played against a team [Fulham] yesterday that were in a bit of a low block.

“They condensed the pitch that made it more difficult for him, so that’s something he’s going to have to work out in time.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 25 mins ago
0 334 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Why Chelsea should make Klopp their manager if Liverpool sacks him due to poor results

5 mins ago

Opinion; The Number Of Players Bought By The New Chelsea’s Owners Could Lead To Potter’s Sack

11 mins ago

Video: Ayew, Not Casemiro Should’ve Been Red Carded –Ten Hag

18 mins ago

Top 10 Best Forwards in the English Premier League Based on Current Form

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button