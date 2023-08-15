SPORT

Video: Why I Signed For Chelsea –Caicedo

New Chelsea signing, Moises Caicedo, has opened up on why he signed for the Blues.

Recalled that the 21-year-old midfielder joined Chelsea in a deal worth £115million, a British transfer record.

The Ecuadorian international signed an eight-year contract with Chelsea, including an option of a further year.

Speaking after joining Chelsea, Caicedo named Claude Makelele and N’Golo Kante as his inspirations.

“Makelele and Kante were an inspiration to me, “Caicedo told Chelsea’s website.

“They were so humble on the pitch. I think I can say we share similar qualities, but they were better. But now I am going to give everything for this club because they did so much for me.”


