Video: Why I Scolded Osimhen During Win Against Frosinone

Napoli head coach Rudi Garcia revealed he reproached Victor Osimhen during the half-time break of their 3-1 win against Frosinone on Saturday.

Osimhen scored twice at the Stadio Benito Stirpe as the champions started the defence of their title on a winning note.

Garcia however stated that he was not happy with Osimhen’s performance especially in the first half.

Read Also:Adams Scores 3rd Ligue 1 Goal As Montpellier Thrash Lyon To Go Top

“Offensively, he was excellent, he scored two goals and there is nothing I can tell him,” Garcia told DAZN.

“Defensively, I didn’t like him at all and I told him during the break. He used to press more and defend better in the past. We changed this thing in the second half and we played with more quality.

“I knew he was not fit to play 90 minutes, but we waited for his second goal,” continued Garcia.

“He is a leader and this will never change, it’s his strong point.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.