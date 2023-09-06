Video: Why I Decided To Join Brighton On Loan

Ansu Fati has explained why he took the decision to leave Barcelona and join Brighton on a season-long loan.

According to Fati, Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi was a key factor in his decision-making.

Also he said he was tempted by playing in the Premier League.

“Firstly, I spoke to the coach Roberto and he said he has full confidence in me and told me what he thought about me. For me that was a key factor in coming here.

“He was the main person who convinced me to come here, with what he said, how he sees me as a player, and what I can improve, I think that was the key.”

“I knew it was a club that has grown during the last few seasons and that it has made very good progress, even qualifying for Europe this season. I liked the Premier League a lot, and it was one of the club I followed the most.”

