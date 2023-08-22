SPORT

Video: Why Bayern Munich Pushed For Kane’s Signature -Mattheus

Legendary Bayern Munich midfielder Lothar Matthaus has disclosed that the Bavarians pushed for Harry Kane’s signature because the club needed him most.

Mattheus, a German legend, is the latest to speak publicly about Bayern’s ultimately successful transfer saga involving Harry Kane this summer.

The Bundesliga champions had to pay a mammoth £100 million for a player over 30 with one year left on his contract.

“Those in charge at Bayern were and are 100 percent convinced of Harry Kane,” the ex-Inter Milan player told Sky90.

“And that’s why they stretched themselves, that’s why they pushed their limits.

“And maybe Bayern has also – in quotation marks – been a little blackmailed by Tottenham. Another million more, and a little bit more. They wanted this player


