Video: Why Arsenal Will Be Premier League Title Contenders Again —Fulham Manager, Silva

Fulham boss Marco Silva has backed Arsenal to compete for the Premier League title race once again.

The Gunners were held to a 2-2 draw by 10-man Fulham on Saturday afternoon at the Emirates stadium.





Having going behind 1-0 down within the first minute thanks to Andreas Pereira, goals from Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah put Arsenal 2-1 ahead.

However, Portugal international Joao Palhinha scored an 87th minute equaliser to share the points at the Emirates Stadium.

Despite holding Arteta’s men to a draw, Silva has insisted that they are well-equipped to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title this season.

“We have great respect for Arsenal. In my opinion they are going to be even stronger than last season,” he said.

“The quality they add for their squad is impressive and I have to say they are going to be contenders again because the quality they have and the manager they have and all of that stuff.”

After the game, Arteta rued his side’s missed chances, claiming they could have scored more than two.

“Obviously when in the first minute you make the mistake we made and give a goal to the opponent, the game becomes much more difficult.