Video: Why Arsenal Failed To Sign Mbappe In 2013 –Grimandi

Former Arsenal chief scout Gilles Grimandi has disclosed that Arsenal had the opportunity to sign PSG star Kylian Mbappe but failed to convince him in 2013.

Grimandi admits they made an attempt for Mbappe before the striker signed for AS Monaco.

He recalled to The Sun: “The job of scouting is about finding but also missing players. For me, it is Kylian Mbappe. We just could not convince him.

“He was out of contract in June 2013 and we met him in February. If we could have convinced him to join, he would have changed the club — but he then decided on Monaco.

“Arsenal were not always playing their best so it was quite complicated. At first it was easy, as soon as we talked to a player he wanted to sign it.

“However, if you are not getting results it is difficult to bring top players to help the team.

“That’s why it is important to stay at the top for as long as possible. It is so much easier.

“Yet the likes of Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah, who I watched develop, prove you should never forget the talent you have inside your club, even in difficult times.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.