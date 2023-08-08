SPORT

Video: Why Arsenal Can’t Win Next Season EPL Title –Gallas

Former France defender William Gallas has revealed that Arsenal does not have the character of winning next season Premier League title.

Gallas claims the Gunners lack “personality and character” to go all the way.

 

Mikel Arteta’s men were top of the table for over 240 days but finished last season in second place behind Manchester City.

Back-to-back draws against Liverpool, West Ham, and Southampton put paid to Arsenal’s title charge.

Gallas expects his former club to get very close again but ultimately fall short.

“I’m sure Arsenal will get very close to winning the title this season, but I don’t think they will be crowned champions in May,” he stated while speaking to Gambling Zone.

“I think Arsenal are missing the character and the personality to become champions – these are the qualities that they needed to show at the end of last season, and they couldn’t.”

