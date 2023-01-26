Video: What Does The Future Hold For The Super Eagles?

Hello Everyone and welcome back to The Complete Sports YouTube Channel.

In this video we will tell you What Does The Future Hold For The Super Eagles?

The Super Eagles have had some sporadic successes in the past, but the Eagles are not anywhere near their best years at the moment.

The Gernot Rohr era was promising but things began to go south under the Franco-German tactician and that ultimately cost him his job.

The team have since moved on from his chaotic reign and with Portuguese, Jose Peseiro at the helm, fans are hopeful of a fruitful future.

But success will not be handed to the manager and the team on a platter. It will only come with proper planning and execution of the plans.

Related: Will An African Team Win The Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Thanks for watching.

——————————————————————-

Subscribe to Complete Sports on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/completesportstv

Follow – Complete Sports Nigeria on Social Media:

Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/completesports

Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/completesportsnigeria/

Like on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/completesportsnigeria/

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/complete-sports-nigeria/

Follow on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/completesportsnigeria/

*Kindly download our App*

Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/complete-sports/id1465658390

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=io.complete.sports

———————————————————–

Complete Sports is Nigeria’s No1. Sports daily. Its is published by Complete Communications Limited (CCL). Complete Sports is the most widely read paper in Nigeria in the newspaper category (Media Fact 2012). Other products from CCL is Complete Football magazine, i-Soccer, Total Chelsea and our website www.completesports.com. CCL also has Complete Sports studio; a Hi-Def studio which is fully functional. Complete Sports Studio produces Sports Planet which is a 15 minutes radio show, it is aired on The Beat fm 99.9FM thrice a week; on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 6:45pm and on Nigeria Info 99.3FM on Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday at 5:45pm. For enquiries send e-mail to [email protected]

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.