Video: What Are The Most Frequent Injuries That Futsal Players Suffer?

Futsal can be physically demanding and intense.

Due to the nature of the sport, players are prone to certain types of injuries. They can vary based on various factors, such as:

player position;

playing style;

and individual fitness levels.

Nevertheless, several common injuries tend to occur frequently among futsal players.

Problems with ankles and knees

Ankle sprains are one of the most common injuries in futsal. The quick changes in direction, pivoting movements, and the hard surface of the court can increase the risk of rolling or twisting an ankle. Depending on the severity of the injury, recoveries can be achieved in between 2 and 8 weeks.

The fast-paced nature of futsal involves frequent cutting, pivoting, and sudden stops, which can put significant stress on the knee joints. ACL tears can be a problem, with recoveries lasting between 6 and 12 months or even more.

Meniscus tears are another problem. Depending on the severity of the tear, recovery times can last between 2 to 8 months.

Proper warm-up, conditioning exercises, and maintaining good form while executing movements can help reduce the risk of knee injuries.

Affections to the groins and hamstrings

The quick lateral movements and frequent changes in direction in futsal can strain the muscles of the inner thigh, leading to groin strains. These injuries can range from minor strains to severe tears, causing pain and limiting mobility. Adequate warm-up, stretching, and strengthening exercises can help prevent these injuries.

Finally, the explosive nature of futsal involves frequent sprinting and kicking actions, which can strain the hamstring muscles at the back of the thigh. Mild and moderate cases can be recovered between 1 and 6 weeks. However, more severe cases might need 6 weeks or even more.

