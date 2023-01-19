Video: What Are The Best Casino Games For Beginners?

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

A lot of people like the idea of playing games at a casino, but are put off because they believe that casinos are intimidating. And you can see their point. It would take a brave soul to walk into a casino and sit down at a live table game if they didn’t fully understand how to play the game or the etiquette.

If you’re in that camp, then fear not, because while there are some complicated games that take a while to learn, there are also plenty of games that you can play with only a minimal amount of education. We’ll run through some of the best games for beginners below. If you want to play at a casino but don’t know where to start, one of these games will be your best bet.

Blackjack

Blackjack is so popular that even people who have never played the game have a sense of what it entails. After all, you’ll see blackjack in plenty of TV shows and movies. Part of the charm of blackjack is that it’s just so easy to play. You’re given two cards, and your goal is to get closer to twenty-one than the dealer. The game does get a bit more complicated once you dive into the theories and more advanced play, but you don’t need to understand all that stuff at the beginning.

Slot Games

Slots are probably the most beginner-friendly games on the market. Take a read of a short casino playing guide, and you’ll invariably read all about slots, which come in an almost unlimited number of variations. It’s a good idea to simply try a few and see which gameplay and storyline grab your attention the most. Slots are especially recommended for newcomers who may be a little intimidated by live table games since, in the slot world, it’s just you and the machine.

Roulette

Is roulette the easiest game for casino beginners to play? Probably. What’s good about roulette is that there’s never any pressure on you; no one’s going to be staring at you, waiting for you to take your turn. Everyone’s playing their own game simultaneously. So what is the game? It’s all about putting some chips on the number (or color) that you think the ball will land on after it’s been spun on the roulette wheel. There are various variations of the game (most notably, subtle differences in European roulette and American roulette), but the process is the same wherever you play, including online. It’s a game of luck, but remember, luck can take you quite far!

Baccarat

Baccarat is kind of like blackjack but with a few differences. When you play blackjack at a casino, you’re betting on yourself to win. When you play baccarat, you can bet on yourself, on the dealer, or that it’ll be a tie. There are other differences, such as the way in which cards are added together, but in principle, it’s the same process.

3-Card Poker

If you have any experience in playing poker but are still somewhat intimidated by the thought of playing at a casino, then you may consider playing 3 card poker. Most poker games involve five cards, but there are 3 card variations, and these games are much easier to play. The games are quicker, too, so if you decide that you don’t like it, you won’t be locked in for too long.

Try Them To Out To Find Your Game

And there we have it! If you’re new to the world of casinos, give the above games a try. It won’t be long before you find out which is your favorite!

