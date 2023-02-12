Video: ‘What A Striker’ -Ten Hag Hails Rashford

Manchester United coach Erik Ten Hag has applauded England forward Marcus Rashford’s goal against Leeds United in their Premier League clash at Elland Road.

The Red Devils defeates Leeds United 2-0 on Sunday to climb into second place temporarily.

Rashford scored the first goal in the 80th minute and Alejandro Garnacho added the second five minutes later.

Speaking after the game, Ten Hag confirmed what he said to Rashford after the match.

“What a strike! Every game you will come into a position to score and you have the cababilities to score and it’s about keeping that focus,” Football Daily quoted Ten Hag as saying

Rashford has plundered in 12 goals and three assists in 23 Premier League games this season so far.

