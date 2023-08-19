Video: We’ve Been Studying Tapes Of Remo Stars Games-Medeama Coach, Adotey

Coach of Ghanaian club Medeama, Evans Adotey, has said he and his crew have been studying tapes of past games played by Remo Stars ahead of their CAF Champions League clash on Sunday.

Medeama will welcome Remo to the Cape Coast stadium for the first leg preliminary round tie.





Speaking in the pre-match conference, Adotey suggested that his team is fully prepared for the encounter.

“One may not come out as a coach to demonstrate or brief the public as to how he plans or his knowledge about the opponent,” Adotey was quoted on ghanasoccernet.com.

“We’ve observed their games. Recently I saw their games during a tournament in Nigeria. I have seen them severally and I have tapes of their games.

“We’ve identified few points including weakness and strengths. We’ve seen them and we’ve planned for them.”

The second leg of the encounter will take place on Sunday, August 27 at the Remo Star Stadium.



Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.