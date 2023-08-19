SPORT

Video: We’ve Been Studying Tapes Of Remo Stars Games-Medeama Coach, Adotey

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 51 mins ago
0 319 1 minute read

Coach of Ghanaian club Medeama, Evans Adotey, has said he and his crew have been studying tapes of past games played by Remo Stars ahead of their CAF Champions League clash on Sunday.

Medeama will welcome Remo to the Cape Coast stadium for the first leg preliminary round tie.


Speaking in the pre-match conference, Adotey suggested that his team is fully prepared for the encounter.

“One may not come out as a coach to demonstrate or brief the public as to how he plans or his knowledge about the opponent,” Adotey was quoted on ghanasoccernet.com.

PariPesa

“We’ve observed their games. Recently I saw their games during a tournament in Nigeria. I have seen them severally and I have tapes of their games.

“We’ve identified few points including weakness and strengths. We’ve seen them and we’ve planned for them.”

The second leg of the encounter will take place on Sunday, August 27 at the Remo Star Stadium.


Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.


Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 51 mins ago
0 319 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Current EPL Table & Match Review As Tottenham Beat Man United 2-0

13 mins ago

Transfer: Man United want to sell three players; Juve demand £50m plus Lukaku for Vlahovic

24 mins ago

Video: Adams Scores 3rd Ligue 1 Goal As Montpellier Thrash Lyon To Go Top

28 mins ago

Transfer: Bailly in talks to leave Man United; Arsenal ‘considering’ €60-70m offer for Kounde

36 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button