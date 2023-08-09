Video: West Ham Reach Agreement With United For Centre-Back

West Ham United have reportedly reached an agreement in principle with Manchester United to sign England defender, Harry Maguire.

After losing out to Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez in playing time and losing his position as club captain to Bruno Fernandes, Maguire has been facing a doubtful future at Manchester United.

West Ham have emerged as the 30-year-old’s biggest admirer, despite the fact that the financial terms of the deal have frequently been a source of contention.

However, according to Team Talk, West Ham and Manchester United have now reached an agreement in principle for Maguire. The London-based club are willing to pay around £30 million for the centre-back

Even though it would be a sizable loss on Man United’s initial investment of £80 million. It seems like a reasonable amount given his recent slide in fortune. After all, it represents an upgrade from the £20 million West Ham offer that the Red Devils initially rebuffed.

There are still a few last-minute issues to settle surrounding Maguire’s departure from Manchester United before he can complete the deal. There have been rumours that the defender may request payment from his current employers considering that he will probably earn less money with West Ham.

But once that obstacle is overcome, Maguire wouldn’t have too much trouble working out personal terms with West Ham.

His four-year stay at Old Trafford, which featured 175 games in all competitions, would come to a conclusion. He has previously played for Leicester City, Hull City, Wigan Athletic, and Sheffield United.

By Habeeb Kuranga

