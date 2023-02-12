Video: West Ham Fan Knocks Out Chelsea Supporter Before London Derby

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A Chelsea fan was knocked out cold by a West Ham supporter before Saturday’s London derby, the Sun reports.

Chelsea’s winless run continued following the draw at the Hammers and have now gone three straight games without a win.

Joao Felix, who returned from suspension put Chelsea ahead before former Blues left-back Emerson drew West Ham level.

But there is no love lost between the two rivals and trouble started even before the game began outside the London stadium.

Footage shared on Twitter appeared to show a Chelsea fan engaging in a verbal confrontation with a group of people.

The Blues supporter can be seen goading a group of West Ham fans before shouting and squaring up to an older Hammers supporter.

But seconds later another man steps in to brutally floor him with a single punch.

The incident sparked a wild reaction from a number of bystanders, who shouted and whooped before the man was attended to by two others as he lay motionless on the floor.

He was quickly placed into the recovery position while chants of ‘Irons, Irons’ were heard from home fans in the background.

The Chelsea fan looked almost lifeless after the knockout blow but was seen in a wheelchair later on, despite still looking dazed.

Cops confirmed that a 22-year-old man was arrested after another video on Twitter appeared to show a man being led away by officers.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “A 22-year-old man was arrested before kick-off at the London Stadium today after an alleged assault on another man. The man has been taken into custody.”

Chelsea star Reece James mentioned the attack after the game on Instagram.

Posting on his story he said: “The news has crossed my attention that a fan was punched and knocked out before today’s game.

“I totally understand rivalry and the tension between teams in big games but violence is no answer.

“I hope he’s okay. Appreciate the travelling fans as always. Stick with us and stay safe. See you in Dortmund.”

