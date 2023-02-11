Video: Wesley Fofana Took Down Datro Fofana In Training After The Ivorian Dribbled The Chelsea Star

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It was a battle of the Fofana at Chelsea’s Cobham training ground on Friday afternoon as the West London club prepares for their League game against West Ham United.

Chelsea will travel to London Stadium to take on one of their London rivals West Ham United in the Eastern part of London in one of the London derbies in the Premier league during lunch hours on Saturday.

Graham Potter has been boosted by the return of his Injured Players as Reece James, Ben Chilwell and Wesley Fofana are all back in full training while the Former Brighton and Hove Albion Manager confirmed on Friday during his Pre-match Press conference that the match against West Ham United will be too soon for Denis Zakaria and Mateo Kovavic while Raheem Sterling won’t play.

On Friday, Wesley Fofana, who hasn’t made any appearance for Chelsea since he played in the UEFA Champions League against AC Milan at Stamford Bridge over 3 months ago in which he also scored, was seen defending against his namesake David Datro Fofana in training.

David Datro Fofana, who joined Chelsea during the January transfer window from Molde FK for a fee of £11million, is looking to make his first start in the Premier league on Saturday against West Ham United.

The Ivorian Forward, in training on Friday, dribbled Wesley Fofana but, Wesley Fofana didn’t let it go as he wrestled the ball from David Datro Fofana’s feet with a perfect tackle.

Chelsea shared the Video of the Encounter between David Datro Fofana and Wesley Fofana on their official Twitter page on Friday.

AminullahiMuritala (

)