Video: ‘We’re Ready For The Big Challenge’ –Mahrez Speaks

Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez says the team is battle ready for the big challenge against Arsenal in today’s FA Cup clash.

Recall that the Gunners are at the top of the Premier League, while reigning champions City want to reel them in.

The two teams will also want to knock each other out of the domestic cup, while laying down a marker for their two Premier League clashes still to come this season.

In a chat with TribalFootball, the Algerian international stated that they are ready for the big task against Arsenal.

“It is a very good trophy, a very good cup. It is a historic cup in this country. We won it once and it is something that we want to win more. We are going to go for it.

“I think it will be important to win. It is a challenge against a good team who are first in the league at the moment. They are the best team in the country at the moment. But they are coming to us on Friday, so let’s see what they can offer.”

“I think they have been really good, but we are used it. Every year we have had a team [pushing us in the League]. It was Liverpool for four or five years and this year it is Arsenal. “We are going to go for it. They are doing good, but we will see where it takes us both.

“At the moment, they are in front but there is still a long way to go.”

