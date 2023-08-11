Video: We’re Battle Ready –Cunha Speaks Ahead Man United

Wolves striker, Matheus Cunha has declared that the team is battle ready to face Man United in the Premier League at Old Trafford.

Wolves have plenty of quality in their squad to take the game to Manchester United on Monday.

The Premier League gets underway on Friday, but Wolves and United will have to wait a few days to play their first game of the season.

On his own improvement having settled at the club, he stated: “I had a lot of pressure. When I first came here and we were in the last position in the table, we needed to improve a lot.

“But now I think the pressure is out because I know the club and I know how everything is. Now I know I have to do everything I can for the team, for myself and I’m very happy with this.”

He then added on taking on United: “First of all, we need to be happy with our teammates and our group. After, we will go to Old Trafford looking to improve a lot [on last season] and win the game.

“Every game in the Premier League is very hard, and for sure, when you play against Manchester United it’s the same because the name is completely crazy and known by everyone in the world. Everyone knows Manchester United, knows the quality of the players, but Manchester United also know us quite well and know the quality that we have.

“We have a lot of quality players and play a lot of good football, so with this quality and a complete recovery, I think we have the ability to do a very good game there.”

