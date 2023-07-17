Video: Wenger Tips Arsenal To Win 2023/24 Premier League Title
Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has tipped the Gunners to win the 2023/2024 Premier League title.
Wenger says Declan Rice’s arrival will transform the Gunners.
He told Eurosport: “I believe we will win the championship, it is as simple as that.
“(Rice?) I think it’s a good investment. I think they have made good buys as they are players now mature but still young so they can stay together for a few years.
“They will be under more pressure after last year but they have learned a lot and they can show they can deal with that pressure now.
“I had to cope with no money at all so you have to find a different way.
“Arsenal is now in a good financial situation and bought what they think will win the championship.”
Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.