Video: Wenger Tips Arsenal To Win 2023/24 Premier League Title

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has tipped the Gunners to win the 2023/2024 Premier League title.

Wenger says Declan Rice’s arrival will transform the Gunners.

Msport

He told Eurosport: “I believe we will win the championship, it is as simple as that.

“(Rice?) I think it’s a good investment. I think they have made good buys as they are players now mature but still young so they can stay together for a few years.

“They will be under more pressure after last year but they have learned a lot and they can show they can deal with that pressure now.

“I had to cope with no money at all so you have to find a different way.

“Arsenal is now in a good financial situation and bought what they think will win the championship.”

