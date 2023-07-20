Video: We Will Reposition The 2nd Tier League

Newly appointed chairman of the Nigeria National League NNL George Aluo has expressed optimism that he and his board members have what it takes to reposition the country’s second-tier football league, reports Completesports.com.

While addressing the media Wednesday in Abuja, Aluo said the board has mapped out strategies that will see the NNL develop into a competitive and violence-free league in the country.

He extolled the board members even as he reminded them of the high expectations of the NFF and Nigerians to restore the true professional status of the NNL

“At our board meeting held on Tuesday, we charged the Chief Executive Officer to embark on an aggressive sponsorship drive to secure sponsors as we strive to rebrand the league. A five-member Rules and Regulations/Club Licensing Committee was approved by the board,” Aluo started.

“We also appreciated the leadership of the Nigeria Referees Association for the collaboration given to the NNL despite limited funds. We resolved to interface with the leaders of NRA to solidify the relationship with the view to improving officiating in our league.

“The board also directed clubs to submit venues for their home matches and resolved that only stadia that meet the required standard will be approved to host league games.”

He stated that the board also agreed to upgrade its media and ICT units of the NNL and to promised to computerize the Secretariat to enhance proficiency.

Reconstruction of the NNL website and registration portal also got the approval of the Board.

By Richard Jideaka, Abuja

