Video: ‘We Will Compete To The Best Of Our Ability’ —Plumptre Speaks Ahead Four-Nation Tourney In Mexico

Ashleigh Plumptre has spoken about the Super Falcons‘ readiness for the 2023 Revelation Cup in Mexico.

The four-nation tournament will kickoff on Wednesday, 15 February, with Costa Rica taking on Colombia in the opener.

The Falcons will tackle hosts Mexico also on Wednesday at 10pm (Nigerian time).

And Plumptre is confident of the Falcons putting up a good show in the tournament.

“We prepare for every game knowing we are trying to win and we will compete to the best of our ability to make sure we get the results,” Plumptre said in a short video interview published on the Super Falcons Twitter handle.

“I’ve prepared myself in the same way for every game and we are ready to go.”

The Revelation Cup invitation tournament will serve as preparation for the Falcons who will feature at this year’s Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

They are in the same group with Canada, hosts Australia and debutant Republic of Ireland.

