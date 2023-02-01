SPORT

Video: ‘We Could No Longer Stop Him’

Genk sports director, Dimitri De Conde praised Paul Onuachu for his professionalism during his time at the club.

De Conde also admitted the club couldn’t stop Onuachu from fulfilling his long-term ambition of playing in the English Premier League.

The 28-year-old left Genk for Southampton in a deal worth €21m on Tuesday.

The Nigeria international signed a three-and-a-half year contract with the Saints.

“We could no longer stop him from making his dream come true. I am pleased that Paul is also grateful to the club for that,” De Conde told HLN.