Video: ‘We Could Have Won The Game’

Chelsea forward Joao Felix believes the Blues could have won their Premier League game against West Ham which ended 1-1 at the London Stadium on Saturday.

Felix scored the first goal of the game in the 16th minute while Emerson equalised for the Hammers 12 minutes later.

Felix and Kai Havertz had goals ruled out for offside Plays during the game.

Felix told Chelseafc.com that Chelsea played well enough to win the game.

“Yeah I think we did enough to win,” Felix said

“The first 30 minutes we scored three goals, two didn’t count but we had the chances to score. We draw, but we got the sensation that we can get the three points.”

Felix has scored one Premier League goal in two appearances for Chelsea so far in the ongoing campaign.

Chelsea are in ninth position in the Premier League table with 31 points from 22 games.

The Blues’ next game is a UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg tie against Borussia Dortmund on February 15 at Signal Iduna Park.

By Toju Sote

 

 

 

 

 

