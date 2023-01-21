SPORT

Video: ‘We Are Feeling Confident’ —Odegaard Talks Tough Ahead Arsenal Vs Man United

Martin Odegaard has said Arsenal will go into Sunday’s Premier League clash with Manchester United full of confidence.

United handed Arsenal there only defeat in the league following a 3-1 win at Old Trafford.

Mikel Arteta’s side’s impressive run have seen them remain top in the league standings and are five points clear of champions Manchester City.

The Red Devils will make their second trip to the capital in the space of just five days looking to get back on track after Wednesday night’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Michael Olise netted a late free-kick to deny the Reds a tenth successive win in all competitions.

Had United held on against Patrick Vieira’s side, they would have arrived at the Emirates Stadium six points behind the league leaders, meaning the outcome of Sunday’s clash could have had an even bigger impact on the title race than first anticipated.

And speaking ahead of Sunday’s heavyweight clash, Odegaard praised United and their manager Erik ten Hag for an impressive season so far.

“Manchester United are obviously playing very well,” Odegaard was quoted on Manchester Evening News.

“I’ve watched them a lot lately and they look to me to be getting better and better this season.

“Their coach is a good one who I know from his time in Holland with Ajax, and his sides always play good football. So yes, they’re doing well, but we must also remember the match at Old Trafford earlier in the season. I felt that day we controlled most of the game and I felt we deserved a better result in the end.

“This time we want to show some more discipline, to control the game for 90 minutes and not just small periods. It will be a tough game but we’re ready for it and we are feeling confident.

“We’re back at home, too, and the atmosphere could make a big difference for us again. We know what the stadium will be like, it will be amazing for sure, and I’m sure you [Arsenal’s fans] can all help us a lot, give us energy and lift the team again.”

