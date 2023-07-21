Video: Watford Hit With International Transfer Ban Over Samuel Kalu Issue

English Championship side Watford have been slammed with an international transfer ban by FIFA for failing to pay solidarity compensation entitlements to former Nigeria international, Samuel Kalu’s former training club, Completesports.com reports.

Upon Samuel Kalu’s transfer to Watford from French side Bordeaux in January 2022, Megamu Football Academy Club approached the London club for their solidarity compensation entitlements. And when they were not forthcoming, the Aba-based club took their case to FIFA and the world football ruling body ordered Watford to pay the Nigerian club within 45 days.

After Watford failed to pay within the stipulated period, the Nigerian club, through their attorneys, Activity Chambers, requested for an implementation of a transfer ban on the Championship side and FIFA has duly obliged.

“We refer to the above-mentioned matter as well as to the Decision passed by FIFA (the Decision),” the letter signed by FIFA Disciplinary Committee’s Head of Judicial Bodies (Adjudicatory), Julien Deux, sent to Watford FC and copied to the English FA reads.

“In this context, it appears that, despite the Decision, the respondent, Watford FC (the Respondent) has still not complied with its financial obligations towards Megamu Football Academy Club (the

Claimant).

“In this regard, we wish to inform the parties that a ban from registering new players

internationally has been implemented by FIFA as of 19 July 2023.

“Moreover, and in accordance with the aforementioned decision, the Football Association (in copy) is requested to immediately implement on the respondent the Club Watford FC, if not

done yet, a ban from registering new players at national level.

“We thank you for taking note of the above and for your valuable cooperation in this matter.”

When Activity Chambers were contacted on the development a top official confirmed the story but refused to comment much as the matter was still an ongoing judicial matter.

“All I can confirm is that it is true that FIFA have hit Watford with a transfer ban for failing to pay solidarity compensation to our clients but at this moment I cannot say more,” the Activity Chambers official told Completesports.com on condition of anonymity.

By Nnamdi Ezekute

