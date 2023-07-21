Video: Waldrum Talks Up ‘Best Goalkeeper’ Nnadozie Display In Super Falcons’ Draw Against Canada

Super Falcons head coach, Randy Waldrum heaped plaudits on Chiamaka Nnadozie following her crucial role in Nigeria’s 0-0 draw against Canada.

Waldrum’s side put up a spirited display against the Olympic champions in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Group B encounter at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

Nnadozie denied Christine Sinclair from the penalty spot five minutes after the break.

The Paris FC goalkeeper also made a number of vital saves in the game.

Waldrum was full of praise for Nnadozie after the game.

“Chiamaka has done this before and I will say this and I will embarrass her in front of you all, but I think she’s one of the best young goalkeepers in the world right now.” Waldrum was quoted by FIFA.com.

The Super Falcons will face Australia in their next game on Thursday, July 31 at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

By Adeboye Amosu

