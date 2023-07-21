SPORT

Video: Waldrum Talks Up ‘Best Goalkeeper’ Nnadozie Display In Super Falcons’ Draw Against Canada –

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 20 mins ago
0 336 1 minute read

Super Falcons head coach, Randy Waldrum heaped plaudits on Chiamaka Nnadozie following her crucial role in Nigeria’s 0-0 draw against Canada.

Waldrum’s side put up a spirited display against the Olympic champions in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Group B encounter at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

Msport

Nnadozie denied Christine Sinclair from the penalty spot five minutes after the break.

The Paris FC goalkeeper also made a number of vital saves in the game.

Waldrum was full of praise for Nnadozie after the game.

“Chiamaka has done this before and I will say this and I will embarrass her in front of you all, but I think she’s one of the best young goalkeepers in the world right now.” Waldrum was quoted by FIFA.com.

The Super Falcons will face Australia in their next game on Thursday, July 31 at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

By Adeboye Amosu

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.


Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 20 mins ago
0 336 1 minute read
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

MUN vs ARS: How Arteta Could Lineup To Beat Man United With Rice and Timber In Preseason

5 mins ago

Checkout The First XI Of Players Who Have Left Chelsea This Summer

32 mins ago

NIG 0-0 CAN: 3 Best & 3 Worst players from Today’s Game as Falcons salvage a point from the 1st game

43 mins ago

Manchester United vs Arsenal: How The Red Devils might Lineup against the Gunners

57 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button