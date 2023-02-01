Video: Waldrum Should Target 2023 Women’s W/Cup Q-Finals

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Head coach of Delta Queens, Bob Tosan Blankson, has urged Super Falcons Head Coach, Randy Waldrum, to aim at reaching at least the quarter-finals of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup with the quality of players he has in current Nigeria’s team, Completesports.com reports.

Reacting to media reports that the

American said that the Super Falcons would target the knock-out stage [Second Round] of the women’s World Cup slated for Australia/New Zealand, Blankson said quarter-finals or semi-finals, at least, is what the Super Falcons should achieve.

“It is inappropriate for Waldrum to be targeting just the knockout stage for our cherished Super Falcons. Nigeria’s women’s national team cannot be aiming for the knockout stage now after reaching the quarter-finals 24 years ago. We should be looking at reaching the quarter-finals now, ” Blankson the coach of unbeaten Delta Queens in the current Nigeria Women Football League campaign told Completesports.com.

Also Read: ‘Why Onuachu Is A Significant Signing For Us’ —Southampton Manager, Jones

“Why is he talking about Second Round that we reached in the last World Cup in France? We cannot be trying to equal our last outing but try to surpass it. We should be aiming to reach the semis after dominating the African continent for years.

“We have top-quality players scattered all over the world and if properly harnessed, we should be rubbing shoulders with the best women’s teams in the world. Waldrum can lead the Super Falcons to a respectable finish at the World Cup if he works on the girls, ” Blankson concluded.

Blankson also frowned at the invitation of only one player from the Nigeria Women League to the current Super Falcons squad, adding that in the past the NFF used to open camp for the home-based players at least two weeks before the arrival of the overseas-based which bolstered the Super Falcons then.

Blank son added: “Leaving out home-based players from the Super Falcons is not inspiring to the domestic league and I tell you, if this is not checked, our league’s players will decline in form and standard will fall. I tell you we have players who are better than some of those listed for next month’s friendly game against Mexico.”

By Richard Jideaka, Abuja



Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.