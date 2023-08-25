Video: Waldrum Reacts To Super Falcons’ Rise In Latest FIFA Ranking

Super Falcons coach Randy Waldrum has reacted to the team’s remarkable rise in the latest FIFA Women’s World Ranking.

The Super Falcons moved up eight spots and now ranked 32nd in the world.





The latest ranking was released on FIFA’s official website on Friday.

Waldrum tweeted on a post that had the rankings list.

“Must I say I am little surprised by this to say the least…not in a positive way,” he posted.

The Super Falcons new ranking is as a result of their stellar performance at the just concluded 2023 FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Super Falcons were unbeaten in regular time throughout the tournament despite facing heavyweights Canada, Australia and England.

They eventually lost to England 4-2 on penalties after a 0-0 stalemate at the Round of 16 stage.