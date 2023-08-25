Video: Waldrum Reacts To Super Falcons’ Rise In Latest FIFA Ranking
Super Falcons coach Randy Waldrum has reacted to the team’s remarkable rise in the latest FIFA Women’s World Ranking.
The Super Falcons moved up eight spots and now ranked 32nd in the world.
The latest ranking was released on FIFA’s official website on Friday.
Waldrum tweeted on a post that had the rankings list.
“Must I say I am little surprised by this to say the least…not in a positive way,” he posted.
The Super Falcons new ranking is as a result of their stellar performance at the just concluded 2023 FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
The Super Falcons were unbeaten in regular time throughout the tournament despite facing heavyweights Canada, Australia and England.
They eventually lost to England 4-2 on penalties after a 0-0 stalemate at the Round of 16 stage.
Africa’s other representatives Morocco are now ranked 58th, South Africa moved to 54th and Zambia are now 69th in the ranking.
Sweden were ranked the number one female footballing country in the world by FIFA followed by Spain, USA, England and France.
The next FIFA/Coca Cola Women’s ranking will be revealed on December 15 2023.
By Toju Sote
