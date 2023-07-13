Video: Waldrum Admits Injury Worries Ahead Super Falcons Vs Canada

Randy Waldrum has disclosed that some Super Falcons players are suffering from injuries just 11 days before their Group B opener with Canada at this year’s women’s World Cup.

Waldrum disclosed this in a video interview posted on the Super Falcons Twitter handle.

When asked if there are injury worries, Waldrum said:“Couple of knocks, couple of injuries that concern me a little bit but outside of that they are healthy so it’s all about their performances and how they play.“

Waldrum however described the camping exercise as very good so far.

“It’s been very good, camp has gone really well the players are working really hard, the talent level is good. We are happy with what we are into now which is day five so it’s been fun to watch.“

The Super Falcons will hope to make it out of a group that has hosts Australia, Olympic champions Canada and debutant Republic of Ireland.

At the last World Cup tournament in 2019 in France, the nine-time African champions reached the round of 16.

Speaking on his team’s chance of making it out of the group stage, the American said with the talent at his disposal, it can be achieved.

“I’m confident because we have talent, we’ve always said that. Over these 10 days of training if we can get them organise the way we want especially defensively so we have every opportunity to be successful so I believe in the players.

“I’m confident we will make it out of the group stage, all the focuses have been on Canada and we know how important that first match is going to be for us and we need to get something out of it but it doesn’t mean the end of our group play but it will be a very big start for us to get something out of that match.

“I know the players can do it and the most important thing is the players are very confident of getting something out of the match.“

Despite a good camping exercise so far for the Super Falcons, it has not been all rosy off the pitch between Waldrum and the NFF.

In a podcast interview with PSN’s John Krysinski, the University of Pittsburgh coach blasted the NFF for their lack of support in terms of a proper preparation for the World Cup.

Another podcast interview with ‘On The Whistle’ had Waldrum call out the NFF on misappropriating $960,000 from FIFA to prepare for the World Cup.

