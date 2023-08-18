Video: Walcott Announces Retirement From Professional Football At 34

Former Arsenal and Southampton forward Theo Walcott has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 34.

Walcott made the announcement on his Twitter handle on Friday.





Walcott retires following a 23-year career in which he made 397 Premier League appearances.

“I’m officially going to be hanging up my boots. It’s very scary, I can’t lie.

“It’s scary because football’s all I’ve known from the age of 16 or even younger. I want to try new things I never experienced as a kid – I missed out on a lot.

“I just feel like I want to experience life – things [usually] revolve around football for me.

“I’ve had offers abroad and from some very good Championship teams. There’s been some Saudi offers but it’s not where I see myself playing, to be honest.

“Nothing against the money or the league but if my heart isn’t into playing football it’s not fair on the clubs, not fair on me.”

Walcott played for Newbury and Swindon Town as a youngster before being signed by Southampton in 2000.