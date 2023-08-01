Video: Vlahovic Included In Juve Swap Deal Offer To Chelsea For Lukaku

Juventus are reportedly proposing a swap deal with Chelsea which will see Serbian forward, Dusan Vlahovic, head to Stamford Bridge in part exchange for Romelu Lukaku.

After Inter Milan’s pursuit of Lukaku waned, Juventus initially proposed a loan agreement. But Chelsea dismissed the thought because they do not want a short-term contract for the Belgian forward.

According to Planet Sport, the Serie A giants came back with a new deal and included Vlahovic as part of their attempt to sign Lukaku.

In their search for a new striker, the Blues have expressed interest in the 23-year-old Vlahovic and have purportedly spoken with the player’s representatives

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino remains open to bringing another forward to the squad despite signing Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal.

In the course of the negotiations, the Old Lady made it plain that they would need more money from Chelsea beyond just the Lukaku -Vlahovic exchange.

Chelsea are currently considering their options in parting ways with Lukaku who is still wanted in Saudi Arabia. But the big striker would rather remain in Europe and go back to Italy. Juventus are his only viable alternative after Inter withdrew from the discussion.

According to Lukaku’s advisors, the potential to sign Vlahovic, who struck 10 goals in 27 Serie A games last season, may speed up the deal. And they are actively pursuing an agreement with Juventus.

Chelsea are also taking Ajax’s multi-talented player Mohammed Kudus into consideration while looking for offensive options.

Conversations have taken place with the Ghanaian international, who shone last season when used as a striker. He excelled as a midfielder under former manager Erik ten Hag.

