Video: Vitinha Salutes PSG Resilience In Home Win Against Lille

Portugal midfielder Vitinha has saluted his club Paris Saint-Germain’s resilient performance in their French Ligue 1 home over LOSC Lille on Sunday.

Paris Saint-Germain defeated Lille 4-3 in a highly pulsating encounter at the Parc des Princes.

Kylian Mbappe scored the opening goal for the Parisians in the 11th minute and Neymar doubled the lead six minutes later.

Bafode Diakite pulled one back for Lille in the 24th minute as the first half finished 2-1 in favour of Paris Saint-Germain.

Jonathan David equalised from the penalty spot in the 58th minute and Jonathan Bamba made it 3-2 for Lille in the 69th minute.

Paris Saint-Germain came rallying with an 87th-minute strike from Mbappe to bring the scores level and a well-taken free-kick by Messi to make it 4-3 in the 95th minute which took his career free-kick tally to 61.

Speaking after the game, Vitinha who provided the assist for Neymar’s 17th-minute goal and was substituted for Warren Zaire Emery in the 75th minute hailed the determination displayed by his team in the match.

“The character we showed at 3-2 down never left us,” GetFrenchFootballnews quoted Vitinha as saying

“We all want to win. All of us feel it when we lose, we think about it when we go home, it’s important to say that.”

Vitinha has provided one assist in 22 French Ligue 1 matches this season.

Paris Saint-Germain top the French Ligue 1 standings with 57 points from 24 games. They will face home side, Marseille, in the league at the Stade Velodrome on Sunday, February 26.

Lille are sixth in Ligue 1 table on 41 points from 24 games. They play Brest next at Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Friday, February 24

By Toju Sote



