Video: Vinicius Jr Faces Spell On Sidelines After Injury

Real Madrid are reportedly fearful that Vinicius Jr could be out for an extended period after he sustained an injury early in the club’s encounter with Celta Vigo on Friday.

The Brazilian winger pulled out after just ten minutes of the La Liga match.





At first, he attempted to continue, but soon gave up and was replaced by summer addition Joselu.

Without the 23-year-old, Madrid struggled to create chances in the game.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team needed another Jude Bellingham goal’s to maintain their perfect to the season.



According to numerous sources in Spain, Vinicius may have torn his hamstring rather than just tweaked it.

The winger rested over the weekend in order to allow the swelling to go down before a scan on Monday which should determine how bad the injury is.

According to 90min, Vinicius may be out of footballing action for up to five weeks as he recuperates.

That would mean he won’t play again before the end of September, which would mean that Madrid’s number seven would miss the forthcoming La Liga match against Getafe as well as at least two of Brazil’s 2026 World Cup qualifying matches.