Video: Villarreal Must Be Prepared To Overcome Barca

Villarreal defender Pau Torres has revealed that the team must do everything to pick up the maximum points against Barcelona on Sunday.

Torres appeared before the media in a press conference to talk about the current situation of the team and to analyse the Submarine’s next match against FC Barcelona.

Torres, who did not play in the games against Rayo Vallecano and Elche, has assured that he no longer has any problems that would prevent him from helping the team this Sunday: “I had some discomfort in the quadriceps of my left leg and I had to stop these weeks to recover completely. I feel good and I’m at the manager’s disposal for whatever he needs.

“It was a pity that we couldn’t pick up points in these last two games because our direct rivals also dropped points. This shows how difficult it is to win in LaLiga and it will be like that until the end of the season because all the teams need to win. Elche was a very hard blow, but we want to bounce back by winning this Sunday,” said Pau about Villarreal’s last two defeats against Rayo Vallecano and Elche.”

Quique Setién’s side have a golden opportunity to make up for recent negative results against league leaders FC Barcelona.

Torres said of Barcelona: “They are a team in great form, who dominate many phases of the game, who like to have the ball and who are more vertical than in previous years. For us, the game depends on us pressing well and handling the ball well when we have it.”

