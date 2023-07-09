Video: Very Frustrating – Aribo Opens Up On Tough Season At Southampton

Nigeria midfileder, Joe Aribo admitted that things were difficult for him during his first season at Southampton.

Aribo joined the Saints on the back on his impressive displays for Scottish Premiership giants, Glasgow Rangers.

The 26-year-old however endured a top campaign at the South Coast club.

He scored twice in 21 league appearances.

Southampton were also relegated from the Premier League following a difficult campaign.

“For me, very frustrating,” Aribo told Planet Sport Football Africa podcast while reviewing the past season.

“It was tough because you want to do so well for yourself, you know. I had a new challenge and I wanted to hit the ground running.

“And obviously, I had all of these goals and what I wanted to do, also to help the team. But I didn’t feel I got the chance to do that and it was really frustrating. It was a season of learning.

“But also, I felt like I needed that season because it was God that put me in that situation and I have learnt that he doesn’t do it for no reason. There was a reason behind it.

“Right now I am questioning that reason, but we just have to put our faith in God and trust.”

Aribo has been linked with a return to Rangers.

