Video: Varane Suffers Injury Ahead Arsenal Vs Man United

Raphael Varane is the latest Manchester United player to be ruled out for “a few weeks” with injury.

United confirmed that Varane picked up the injury on Saturday in the dramatic 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest. The Red Devils however did not specified Varane’s injury.

Varane’s lay-off will be mitigated by the upcoming September internationals but he has suffered nine injuries and ailments since he joined United two years ago.

The timing of the 30-year-old’s injury further decreases the chances of Harry Maguire leaving United.

Also read: Flying Eagles Defender Frederick Joins Brentford B On Loan

Although Victor Lindelof will likely deputise for Varane against Arsenal, Maguire is the sole senior centre-back United have in reserve.

Left-backs Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are already missing through injury, while Mason Mount is also absent until after the international break and Rasmus Hojlund is yet to play for United because of a back problem.

Copyright © 2023 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.