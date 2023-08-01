Video: Van Dijk Named New Captain At Liverpool

Netherlands international Virgil van Dijk has been confirmed as the new captain of Liverpool.

The Reds made the announcement on their website.

Van Dijk will take over the full-time occupancy of the armband following the departure of Jordan Henderson from the Reds.

In addition, the club announced Trent Alexander-Arnold as deputy to the captaincy, taking over the responsibility from James Milner.

Speaking on his new role Van Dijk told Liverpoolfc.com in Singapore: “[It’s] a really proud day for me, for my wife, for my kids, my family. It’s been a special feeling and I can’t really describe it at this point. But it’s something that I’m really, really proud of.

“Obviously I’m captain of Holland, that was already such a huge honour, a proud moment as well. But also to be the captain of Liverpool Football Club is something that I can’t describe at this point.

“It’s just something that makes me very proud and I will do everything in my power and what I can do to make everyone proud and happy with me and the football club.”

Van Dijk has made 222 appearances for Liverpool since moving to Anfield from Southampton in January 2018.

During that time, he has collected seven winner’s medals as he helped the Reds lift the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and the FA Community Shield.

