Video: Van Dijk Is My Role Model -Saliba

Arsenal defender William Saliba has revealed that Liverpool defender, Virgil Van Dijk is his role model.

Saliba, widely regarded as the best center back at the Gunners, was injured during the run in at the end of the last campaign.

His absence resulted in the Gunners dropping points and losing the Premier League title to Manchester City.

“I still watch him!” Saliba said of Van Dijk to The Mail.

“I really like his quality in one-against-one, his calmness, his composure and his long balls as well.

“He has everything and, for me, he was a good defender to learn from… I think he was – for two or three years – the best defender in the world.”

